Handmade ornaments to be displayed on Remembrance Tree as Lutheran tradition continues

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The community is welcome Saturday to make personalized ornaments in memory of loved ones as the holiday season approaches.

Remember a loved one any time between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. with a free Remembrance Tree ornament that will be placed on a tree in Lutheran Hospital’s south lobby.

One event volunteer, Tammy, got involved several years ago after losing a loved one at Lutheran Hospital. She helps out so often that another volunteer said she assumed Tammy worked at the hospital.

This drive-through event includes holiday music, memory-making packets for children to complete at home and a reading of names at 12:20 p.m.

COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place. Visit the circle drive near the south lobby of Lutheran Hospital at 7950 W. Jefferson Blvd. in Fort Wayne.

Ornaments will remain on the trees until after the New Year and will be available for pick up by appointment only beginning Jan. 3, 2022.