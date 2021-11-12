Get a head start on your holiday shopping with the Fort Wayne Village Marketplace

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you are looking to get a head start on your holiday shopping, you can browse from over 100 local vendors during this weekend’s Fort Wayne Village Marketplace.

This annual event returns to the SportONE/Parkview Fieldhouse after being cancelled last year due to pandemic precautions. Kim Boyce, one of the event coordinators, says she is excited to have this event return and provide an opportunity to support local businesses.

“It was very disheartening to have to cancel last year,” Boyce said. “People worked really hard to get their products and their stores ready for this event.”

The marketplace is open on Friday from 5 – 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Admission for any guest over 12 is $5, and the first 500 guests that arrive will also get a complementary Vera Bradley market tote.

Shoppers can check off their loved ones’ wish list by shopping for items like handmade gifts, apparel, home design, specialty food and holiday décor. Some of the vendors include:

Art Bank Studio Gallery

Copper Kettle Popcorn

Old Fort Soap Company

Pet Wants Fort Wayne

Wicked Good Cupcakes

“These people have the items in your hands, in stock right here today, you can feel the quality, and see the amazing items,” Boyce said. “It supports everyone that works really hard in our community, so it keeps it home-based.”

For a full list of vendors, click here.