FWCS offering free grab and go Thanksgiving dinner

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the third year in a row, the Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) Career Academy Culinary Arts program is celebrating Thanksgiving by offering a free grab and go dinner from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The meal includes turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans and dessert. There is a limit of two meals per person, and they are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The event will take place at the Bill C. Anthis Center, 1200 S. Barr St, and is open to anyone interested in attending. FWCS said masks are required when entering the building.