Franciscan Center helping thousands for annual Turkey Tuesday giveaway

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne nonprofit is hosting their annual turkey giveaway just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

For the 22nd time, the Franciscan Center is giving away thousands of turkeys to families in need.

Ahead of today’s event, the Franciscan Center is asking for $14 donations, which covers the cost of a turkey for a client. Those who are able can donate online, through mail or drop off a check at one of three locations:

The Franciscan Center main office: 1015 E Maple Grove Ave.

The Franciscan Center Family Thrift North Store: 925 E Coliseum Blvd

The Franciscan Center Family Thrift Southwest Store: 6145 W. Jefferson Blvd. in the Jefferson Crossing Shopping Center

Tuesday’s giveaway is expected to begin at 9 a.m. More information about today’s giveaway can be found on the Franciscan Center’s website.