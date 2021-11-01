Fort Wayne Village Marketplace is set to kick off

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Village Marketplace 2021 Event is heading back to the city on Nov. 12-13, just in time for the holiday season.

With over 120 booths and vendors, guests can get get their holiday shopping off to a great start all at SportONE Parkview Fieldhouse, located at 3946 Ice Way. There will be local businesses, artisans, and boutique vendors to shop with. The event will also have food, drinks and live music, featuring the The Best Kept Secret.

Schedule:

Nov. 12: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Nov. 13: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The marketplace is $5 at the door. Children 12 and under are free to attend.