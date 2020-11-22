Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Youth Centers to donate food to children

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Youth Centers will provide free meals for children this upcoming week.

The giveaway runs Monday, Nov. 23 through Friday Nov. 27.

The meals will be offered at Cooper, Jennings and Weisser Park Centers from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and at McMillen Park Community Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

McMillen Park Community Center is also hosting a turkey giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 24 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

All meals and turkeys are on a first come, first serve basis.