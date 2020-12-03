Fort Wayne financial planner offers tips for holiday budgeting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The holiday season can be a financially stressful time for many during a normal year— and even more so this year when you factor in the uncertainly of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Jacob Schmidt, a certified financial planner and the owner of Financial Planning Services, December is typically one of the most expensive months of the year because of money spent on holiday gifts

“The only other months that really have this high of expenses are usually the months that you take vacations, said Schmidt. “So holiday gifts and vacations are definitely the two larger expenses I see individuals spend money on each year.”

The amount of money spent on holiday gifts can drastically vary from person to person, making it difficult to determine how much people spend on average.

Schmidt offered a few tips for people to budget their spending this holiday season:

Due to the uncertainty of the pandemic, some should factor in the possibility of getting laid off from their job or another stay at home order being put into effect.

If a household has a fully funded emergency plan, which Schmidt identifies as three to six months of living expenses, they may be able to spend as normal. However, some households aren’t able to put as much into an emergency fund because of expenses such as student loans or car payments.

“If you’re in a situation where you still have other priorities, then maybe consider giving less, or at least put less money in your holiday or Christmas gift budget,” said Schmidt.

To determine how much money can be spent, Schmidt said to look at your December income and subtract out your regular expenses such as water bills and car payments.

“And what is left over is ideally the most that you would spend on Christmas. I never recommend anybody go into debt over it,” said Schmidt.

Once a budget is determined, the next part is making sure you stick to it. To do this, Schmidt recommends making a list of everyone you plan on buying for.

“The biggest thing that I see people run into during Christmas is forgetting everyone you’re buying gifts for,” Schmidt said. “If you know who you’re spending money on or who you’re giving gifts to, then essentially you’re budgeting a dollar amount for each person, and if you have all those numbers written up, and those add up to your total, it does definitely help you when you go to the store.”

Another strategy: set aside a certain dollar amount to put into a savings account throughout the year, so when December comes along, there’s already money set aside. Schmidt acknowledged, though, that not everyone has the ability to do that due to their expenses throughout the year.

Schmidt said if you’re budgeting with a significant other, treat it as a “handshake agreement.” It’s important to remember that if you do go over your budget, you could be setting yourself up for a tough situation in upcoming months.

Determining everything you spend money on can be difficult, though, so Schmidt said to give yourself “a little bit of grace” if it’s your first time budgeting.