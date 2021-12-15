Fort Wayne couple lighting up neighborhood with annual KrisMiss Kreations display

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Holiday lights color most of Plumbago Court in a neighborhood near Woodside Middle School. At the end of the road is one house that has been one of Fort Wayne’s top holiday homes for over a decade.

13 years ago, Kris and Missy Gerardot began decorating their house with Christmas lights and other decor. The couple decided to name their display, “KrisMiss Kreations,” since it was a team effort.

Over the years, KrisMiss Kreations has evolved with the addition of LED displays, music and themes. The house has become such a popular attraction as cars line up along the drive to take a peek at the lights for a few minutes.

Missy says about 20 man-hours go into decorating the house in time for Thanksgiving. She and the rest of the family enjoy adding their touch of holiday spirit to the neighborhood.

“It’s really nice when that finally comes together,” Missy said. “You have a vision, and when it actually is out there it’s dancing the way that you want it to, it’s a great accomplishment.”

Along with the light display, Kris and Missy are asking visitors to pay it forward by bringing canned or non-perishable to a bin outside their house. Through the end of the holiday season, the Gerardot’s are collecting donations for Community Harvest Food Bank. Missy says over 1,000 pounds of food were collected last year, and the goal is the gather 1,200 this season.