Fort Wayne Ballet hosting inaugural Christmas Market

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Ballet is hosting their inaugural Kris Kringle Holiday Village just in time for their performance of The Nutcracker.

The Kris Kringle Holliday Village will be a traditional German Christmas market filled with food, entertainment, season ornaments, gifts and fare. Guests can expect to see unique coco mugs made by GiGi’s Playhouse, along with German roasted nuts from Almond Garten.

The Holiday Village will open with a preview at the Arts United Plaza on Wednesday, Nov. 24, just before the downtown Night of Lights festivities. Lights will turn on at 5:50 p.m.

After its initial launch, the Village’s regular hours will mirror Fort Wayne Ballet’s performances of The Nutcracker.

More information about the village or the Ballet’s upcoming performances of The Nutcracker can be found here.