Follow Santa’s mission to bring Christmas cheer with NORAD

(WANE) – As families get ready to celebrate Christmas on Saturday, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is busy keeping track of Santa’s mission to bring holiday cheer.

For over 65 years, NORAD has helped families keep track of Santa’s whereabouts. With the help of apps, social media, OnStar and other methods, children can see where Santa is in real time. Kids can even call NORAD directly to ask about Santa’s current location.

To get updates on Santa’s location, call our 500+ volunteers waiting at 1-877-Hi-NORAD or visit https://t.co/NgHFVneAui! You can even ask @amazon Alexa or push the @OnStar button to track his journey! #NORADTracksSanta pic.twitter.com/x1i6qGdpGM — NORAD Tracks Santa (@NoradSanta) December 24, 2021

U.S. Navy Capt. Ted Essenfeld calls the work to track Santa a team effort.

“There’s hundreds of people here in uniform from both Canada and the United States, as well as our civilian staff,” said Capt. Ted Essenfeld. “We’re all excited to bring a little joy and happiness to people’s lives with the holiday coming up, and we’re hoping everyone enjoys a Merry Christmas.”

Want to follow Santa’s trip around the world? Head to NORAD’s website.