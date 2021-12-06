Festive Fort Wayne roadways

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — There are almost 5,000 different street names in the city of Fort Wayne, most of them given upon construction, according to the Fort Wayne street department. A lot of roadways are named after those who have influenced the development – Rudisill Boulevard, Clinton Street, Jefferson Boulevard and Hanna Street to name a few.

Do any Fort Wayne streets have a Christmas theme, though? This Christmas season, we wondered just that, so we scoured the list for our festive favorites.

Turns out, there are more than a few! Enjoy!

Alpine Ave.

Balsam Ln.

Bright Angel Trl.

Bright St.

Cardinal Ct./Ln.

Champagne Ct.

Chestnut St.

Cinnamon Rd.

Conifer Place

Cozy Ct.

Cranberry Rd.

Earth Dr.

Embers Ct.

Fireside Ct.

Garland Dr.

Green Holly Cove

Holiday Ln.

Holly Ave./Dr./ or Holly Tree Place

Poinsette Dr.

Reindeer Rd.

Snow Fall Rd.

Snowfall Ct.

The city of Fort Wayne street department stays busy cleaning and maintaining over 1,100 miles of main roads and 900 miles of side streets. Roads, drives, boulevards, streets and trails are generally used for main roads – they have intersections or outlets. Coves, courts, lanes and places are typically used for no outlet streets with cul-de-sacs in a neighborhood.

Currently, Fort Wayne has 24 memorial designations for roads and bridges. The Division of Public Works maintains approximately 240 miles of concrete roads, 800 miles of asphalt roads, 120 miles of chip and seal roads, 3 miles of brick streets, 1300 miles of sidewalks, 100 miles of trails, 120 miles of alleyways, 95 bridges and 300 traffic signals. These all connect over 450 neighborhoods and 80 parks.

The street name that has caused the most concern: Harry Baals Drive. According to the traffic engineer, Kyle Winling, the city couldn’t keep the street name signage in place for more than a couple days before the signs were stolen. In the end, the name was changed to H.W. Baals Drive.