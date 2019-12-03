FBI: Your smart TV could be spying on you

This photo provided by Westinghouse Electronics shows a blend of streaming TV services and over-the-air channels on a Westinghouse TV. Amazon’s streaming TV software will appear on a new line of smart TVs designed to blend streaming TV services and over-the-air channels, but not cable packages. The TVs from Element Electronics will be sold under […]

(CNN) According to the FBI, your TV could be spying on you.

Smart TV’s were a popular item on Black Friday and Cyber Monday and the FBI is getting the word out that screens with advanced tech like cameras and microphones could be hacked by cyber criminals who could potentially snoop or stalk you.

There are some simple ways to protect yourself. The FBI recommends changing the default password on the TV and always make sure to keep software updated.

You should also consider putting black tape over the camera hole or disabling the microphone.