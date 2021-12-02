Fantasy of Lights kicks off second annual Christmas Village Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Weeks after the launch of Blue Jacket’s Fantasy of Lights, the holiday attraction is bringing back a rustic, historic “Christmas Village.”

This the second year for the Christmas Village, which is located in the Foellinger Theatre overflow lot just off Goshen Road. Guests can enjoy food, craft vendors and a 30-foot by 120-foot Santa Experience tent that creates a North Pole wonderland.

There is no additional fee to enter the Village. Parking is available in the overflow lot and will be accessible to Fantasy of Lights patrons, or to those who wish to skip the route and enter from Goshen Road.

This year’s Village will run from Thursday through Sunday, Dec. 2-5, 9-12, and 16-19 and is open during these times: