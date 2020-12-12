FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fantasy of Lights has a new sponsor.

Blue Jacket is teaming up with Preferred Auto for a historic 10 year partnership as the organization donated $100 thousand to the clothing company.

The money will go towards the festival’s new Christmas market.

The drive-thru light display is in its 26th season and Blue Jacket’s been running the event for the last six years – with record setting attendance the last three seasons.

The Fantasy of Lights is open Friday until 10 p.m., Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

It is $10 per vehicle.