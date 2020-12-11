Fantasy of Lights Christmas Holiday Market opens for the season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Blue Jacket Clothing Company’s Fantasy of Lights Christmas Holiday Market begins Wednesday evening.

The annual market is located in the Foellinger Theatre Parking lot off of Sherman Street and features unique food and craft vendors, Christmas music, photo-taking opportunities in larger-than-life displays as well as Christmas lights and displays.

A beautifully decorated ‘Narnia-like’ winter wonderland is on display with Santa’s workshop and cabin in the middle of the market.

“It’s the sights, the sounds and the smells of Christmas. That’s really what we try to do through the whole event. We call it two miles of Christmas… We wanted to make this feel like it’s as Christmasy as it gets,” said Director of Market for Blue Jacket, Brad Saleck.

The market is open Dec. 10-13 and Dec. 17-23.