FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Magnificent churches and stately residences along Fairfield Avenue are found in Beechwood Historic District, the newest area to be listed in the National Register of Historic Places in Fort Wayne, the city said today.

The historic district bounded by Fairfield and South Wayne avenues features 67 properties built between 1885 and 1964, and is one of eight historic districts in the Packard Area Planning Alliance, a group of 18 neighborhoods. Fort Wayne has 15 historic districts, Creager Smith, the city’s historic preservation planner, said Tuesday.