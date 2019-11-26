Embassy on list of iconic venues for Getty Christmas show

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The sounds of the Christmas season will once again fill the Embassy Theatre, with the same music heard in Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center and Ryman Auditorium.

‘Sing! An Irish Christmas’ featuring the modern day hymn-making team of Keith and Kristyn will return to Fort Wayne days before Christmas, on Sunday, December 22. Last year’s sold out show was the first Getty Christmas performance for the city.

The duo with Irish roots began writing hymns in 2000. ‘In Christ Alone,’ their first release, is sung by millions in the United States and United Kingdom each year.

While their list of work includes original Christmas hymns, their December shows feature the carols heard at this time every year.

“Most of our show is about singing the great carols of the faith and getting moms and dads and kids all singing these hymns,” Keith Getty told WANE 15. “The Christmas carols are like a shrine to hymns… these have lasted hundreds of years and help people understand the extraordinary gospel of Jesus.”

The Embassy Theatre show is one of 14 on this national Christmas tour. It will feature guests and will be backed by Fort Wayne singers.

Tickets for the show range from $24 – $59 and can be found here: https://www.gettymusic.com/ftwayne