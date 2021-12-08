Detroit police investigating crash find 41 stolen packages

DETROIT (AP) — More than three dozen stolen packages have been found in a vehicle stopped by Detroit police as part of a hit-and-run crash investigation.

Detroit police say a man flagged down officers about 3:40 a.m. Wednesday on the city’s westside and told them the driver of a van had fled after a crash.

Officers later spotted the van and stopped it.

While speaking with the driver they noticed a large number of packages — 41 in all — in the van.

Police said the driver could not provide a good explanation for the packages.

The packages were addressed to homes in Farmington and Farmington Hills, west of Detroit.

The van’s driver was arrested.