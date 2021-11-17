LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — Gas prices are still on the rise as many Americans prepare to hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Monday marked the second record-breaking day in California, where prices have been driven up due to increased crude oil costs and damage to local oil refineries by last month’s severe weather, which put a dent in production and the state’s supply.

In addition, more people vaccinated against COVID-19 are feeling confident about getting on the road, thereby driving up demand.

In Beverly Hills, prices are $5.74 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, which is more than $2 above the national average of $3.42 per gallon.

Despite gas costing over a dollar more per gallon than at this time last year, 90% of people plan to travel by car as their preferred mode of transportation, according to AAA, which says the high prices may stick around through the busy holiday season.

AAA predicts more than 48 million Americans will hit the road this Thanksgiving holiday. Meanwhile, more than 4 million will travel by air, which is an 80 percent increase compared to this time last year.

Gasoline prices aren’t just impacting consumers, they’re affecting airlines. The cost of jet fuel has also increased to about $100 per barrel.

AAA offers these recommendations to help plan a trip that meets your needs and comfort level this holiday season.