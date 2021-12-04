Designers of all ages build candy homes at gingerbread extravaganza

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A church in downtown Fort Wayne had a festive morning filled with sweets and treats for the Gingerbread House Construction Extravaganza.

Gingerbread house enthusiasts joined the First Presbyterian Church from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. to build their own masterpieces.

Readymade gingerbread house kits were prepared ahead of time for participants to create the perfect addition to their holiday decor.

For $15 per gingerbread house, creators of all ages got a pre-built house and an endless supply of candy to decorate with.