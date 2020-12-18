Deadline fast approaching for Amazon’s ‘arrives before Christmas’ deal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you still need to do some last minute Christmas shopping, Amazon says you’re running out of time to get gifts under the tree before Christmas morning.

The company says that Dec. 23 is the last day to order more than 10 million times that have one-day delivery.

Amazon also says that Whole Foods Market stores, Amazon Fresh stores, Amazon Books, Amazon 4-Star and Amazon pop-up stores are open Christmas Eve.

The Fort Wayne delivery station says thousands of packagers per day are organized and loaded up in vans at the facility before being delivered around the area.

Amazon as a whole says they are busier than ever, including an increase of customers shopping from small businesses.

“We are focused on the customer, and then obviously the safety of our associates and our drivers and making sure our customers can get their packages this holiday season,” says Amazon spokes person Alyssa Bronikowski.

If you need a gift on Christmas morning, the company says you can give the gift that keeps on giving with Amazon eGift Cards and Amazon Prime memberships online.