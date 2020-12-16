Days of Holly Shopping come to an end on Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – To prevent large crowds from gathering downtown this holiday season, the Downtown Improvement District has decided to make changes to the annual Holly Trolley Shopping.

According to DID’s events and programming manager Rick Zolman, the small business Saturday event changed from a one day event to taking place over four Saturday’s, activating it for a longer time frame. The idea is that this will help avoid packing a large crowd downtown for the shop small on just one Saturday.

“The biggest reason we are making any adjustments this year is to align with where we are on the back on track Indiana plan and our interactions with the Allen County Board of Health,” Zolman. “We’re trying to keep people safe and from a social distancing standpoint there is just not enough space on a trolley to do that.”

In past years, the trolley has been a popular attraction that allowed families to ride around downtown to shop locally; however, this year the DID decided not to have the trolleys because there are not enough in the city to allow social distancing.

DID is rebranding the event as the “Days of Holly Shopping”. According to Zolman, more information regarding the Trolley and the Night of Lights will be released within the next two weeks.