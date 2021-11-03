Compost company collecting unpainted pumpkins and gourds on Thursday to help reduce food waste

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An area residential and commercial compost company is collecting unpainted pumpkins and gourds on Thursday to donate to Dick’s Organics.

Dirt Wain, LLC, will be collecting the pumpkins and gourds for free from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 3416 Fairfield Ave to help feed rescue animals and reduce the impact holiday decorations have on the environment.

“Composting pumpkins is important because it is one more thing we can do together to reduce our collective methane emissions. Pumpkins, along with our food scraps and yard waste, become methane gas when put in the landfill,” said Brett Bloom, Dirt Wain founder.

Each year, over 1.2 billion pumpkins are sent to landfills after Halloween which contributes to the amount of food waste that could be composted, Dirt Wain said. By donating the waste to compost and animal feed, it helps to promote a sustainable holiday tradition and nourish the soil.

For more information, visit www.dirtwain.com or email thedirt@dirtwain.com.