Community members and Lutheran’s Children’s Hospital team up for annual ‘Love Light, Shine Bright’ event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Greater Good of Fort Wayne, Mad Anthonys Children’s Hope House and Lutheran Children’s Hospital have teamed up again to bring holiday cheer to patients hospitalized around the Christmas season.

‘Love Light, Shine Bright’ is an exchange of vehicle and flashlight beams between community members inside their vehicles and patients inside Lutheran’s Children’s Hospital. The exchange of light beams helps to show support during the holiday season.



“Being hospitalized during the holiday season is a challenge for anyone, especially pediatric patients. Having community members remain inside their parked vehicles and interacting with these young patients reminds them that they are loved and not forgotten, especially during this time of year,” the press release said.

The annual event is a simple gesture that takes just a moment of time but means a lot to patients and their families.