Christmas tree on Broadway lights up for the season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The most wonderful time of the year has begin in Fort Wayne with the 17th annual “Christmas On Broadway.”

Hundreds of families gathered at the Shine and Bardin Building to watch the spectacular 40-foot Colorado Blue Spruce tree light up. It was lit by participants in the Tokyo Paralympics Games who trained at Turnstone.

The tree on Broadway is lit 🎄🎄🎄@wane15 pic.twitter.com/sR4yvM6l1n — Taylor Williams (@T_Williams_News) November 19, 2021

Santa and Mrs. Claus were also in attendance.

Next Wednesday WANE 15 will be downtown to flip the switch to light up Santa and his reindeer during Night of Lights.