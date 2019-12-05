Christmas in the Castle opens at the University of Saint Francis

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The historic Brookside Mansion will be open for “Christmas in the Castle” tours Friday through Tuesday at the University of Saint Francis, 2701 Spring St.



The former Bass Mansion is decorated for Christmas by local florists and designers, with each room displaying a unique celebration of the Christmas season.



Dates and times for the tours are:

Friday, Dec. 6, 4 to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7, noon to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 8, noon to 5 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 9, 4 to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 10, noon to 5 p.m. (Senior Day)

Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for children 10 and younger. During Senior Day on Tuesday, tickets are $6 for seniors 55 and older. Tickets can be purchased in the North Campus lobby and free parking is also available at the North Campus, 2702 Spring St.

North Campus is located directly across Spring Street from Brookside Mansion. Shuttles are available. Strollers are not permitted inside Brookside.