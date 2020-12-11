Check out important holiday shipping deadlines

Online and non-store holiday sales are expected to increase 20-30% compared to last year, according to the National Retail Federation. With more people shopping online and sending gifts to loved ones who can’t come home because of the pandemic, experts say shop early. Here are some important deadlines if you are shipping within the U.S. and want gifts delivered by December 25th.
U.S. Postal Service Shipping Deadlines
Dec. 15 – USPS Retail Ground
Dec. 18 – First-Class Mail
Dec. 19 – Priority Mail
Dec. 23 – Priority Mail Express
FedEx Shipping Deadlines
Dec. 15 – FedEx Home Delivery
Dec. 15 – FedEx Ground
Dec. 21 – FedEx Express Saver
Dec. 22 – FedEx 2Day
Dec. 23 – FedEx Standard Overnight
UPS Shipping Deadlines
Dec. 15 – UPS Ground
Dec. 21 – UPS 3 Day Select
Dec. 22 – UPS 2nd Day Air
Dec. 23 – UPS Next Day Air