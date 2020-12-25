Centuries old tradition Christmas Eve tradition isn’t stopped by pandemic

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – A tradition celebrated for over a century continues this holiday season, with a few changes.

The Columbia City Fire Department’s Christmas Eve Candy giveaway started at 6 p.m. at the Whitley County Courthouse. The event ends at 8 p.m.

This year’s event will be a drive-thru version with firefighters wearing masks. Whoever receives the candy in a vehicle is asked to also wear a mask.

Vehicles enter on Chauncey Street on the west side of the courthouse.

The giveaway dates back to the 1880s.