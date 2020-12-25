Centuries old tradition Christmas Eve tradition isn’t stopped by pandemic

Home for the Holidays

by: Corinne Moore

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – A tradition celebrated for over a century continues this holiday season, with a few changes.

The Columbia City Fire Department’s Christmas Eve Candy giveaway started at 6 p.m. at the Whitley County Courthouse. The event ends at 8 p.m.

This year’s event will be a drive-thru version with firefighters wearing masks. Whoever receives the candy in a vehicle is asked to also wear a mask.

Vehicles enter on Chauncey Street on the west side of the courthouse.

The giveaway dates back to the 1880s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss