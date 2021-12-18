Carmel wins top spot again on USA Today’s ‘Best Holiday Market’ list

CARMEL, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana’s very own Christkindlmarkt in Carmel took the top spot on USA Today’s 2021 ’10Best’ list of nationwide holiday markets.

The annual celebration highlights German holiday traditions. Carmel’s market holds a 33-foot tall Glühwein Pyramid- the only one in the United States- decorated with more than 3,000 lights.

The market also won first place in 2019.

USA Today said the competition process involved a panel of experts who partnered with the news site’s ’10Best’ editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.