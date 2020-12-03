Buddy the Elf, Anna and Elsa to sing to downtown shoppers Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — If the best way to spread Christmas cheer is to sing loud for all to hear, then downtown Fort Wayne will be cheer central Saturday.

Buddy the Elf and Jovie from ‘Elf’ will sing from Santa’s holiday trolley and winter royalty Anna and Elsa from ‘Frozen’ will sing their hits during “The Days of Holly Shopping” shop local holiday shopping event downtown.

The Days of Holly Shopping is held every Saturday Dec. 19. Nearly 50 shops across downtown Fort Wayne are participating in the event.

For a list of participating shops, maps, and links to holiday shopping in downtown Fort Wayne, visit www.HollyShopping.com.

A snowman scavenger hunt is also being held, with $800 in prizes.

WANE 15 is a proud sponsor of “The Days of Holly Shopping.”