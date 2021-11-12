Botanical Conservatory’s Alpine Holiday showcase exhibit opens Nov. 20

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – This season’s holiday exhibit at the Botanical Conservatory titled “Alpine Holiday” is opening on Nov. 20.

“Imagine the sting of snow on your cheek, the brilliance of dusted slopes and the fragrance of mountain pines. The Botanical Conservatory’s version of the Alps offers a bold glacial display that will have you basking in the cool blues of winter offsetting the rich deep colors of holiday poinsettias. Find yourself winding down a mountain path and admiring the scenery from the porch of a snow-capped ski hut. If you get in deep powder, all you have to do is give a “yodel-ay-hee-hooo!” the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department said.

The exhibit is open through Jan. 2 with the following hours:

Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday: noon – 4 p.m.

Holiday hours:

Thanksgiving: closed

Black Friday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Christmas: closed

New Year’s Eve: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

New Year’s Day: closed

Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for children age 3 to 17 and free for children 2 and under.