Bob Rohrman Subaru of Fort Wayne raffles of 2020 Subaru Outback and raises 60k for Allen County SPCA

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bob Rohrman Subaru of Fort Wayne raffled off a new 2020 Subaru Outback in support of the Allen County SPCA Thursday afternoon.

“It’s important for us to give back to the community,” said Dave Moser, the Subaru Community Outreach Manager. “During the pandemic, a lot of nonprofits are struggling to try to make ends meet and it’s Christmas Eve and we can’t think of a better time for some good news during a really tough year.”

100% of the proceeds went to the Allen County SPCA which is Fort Wayne’s only local, nonprofit animal shelter. Tickets to enter the raffle cost $25 each. In total the effort raised $60,000.

The shelter has been providing a safe haven for homeless animals in the area for more than 65 years.

“Pets are very important to Subaru owners, the statistic is that they own two point something to three pets per Subaru owner,” said Moser. “We wanted to do something that all of our customers could relate to and we wanted to send an example.”

