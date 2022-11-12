FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One of Blue Jacket’s biggest fundraisers opens next weekend at Franke Park. Fantasy of Lights is ready for you to see the thousands of lights and dozens of displays.

Learn more about what to expect and what’s new this year in the interview above.

Fantasy of Lights kicks off on Sunday, November 20, and goes through December 31. Hours are Sunday – Thursday from 5:30 to 9 p.m., and Friday & Saturday from 5:30 – 10 p.m. Personal vehicles are $10. Cash, credit, and debit are accepted. Click here to learn more.