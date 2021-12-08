Avoid going overboard and over budget on kids’ holiday gifts

FILE – Stuffed toys are on sale at a Woow Store in the American Dream shopping mall in East Rutherford, N.J., Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, file)

It’s easy to go overboard on gifts for your kids for the holidays, but the result could be a drained bank account and an overstuffed toy bin come January.

Money and child development experts point out that setting a holiday spending budget keeps your finances in check and could help avoid an overwhelmed child.

Start by taking a toy inventory and assessing what you’ve already bought.

Consider investing in experiences rather than things.

You could also use a gifting strategy that works year after year, such as: something they want, something they need, something to wear and something to read.