Auto parts manufacturer raises over $22 thousand for Toys for Tots

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A group of employees from Dana Inc. spent Thursday morning buying gifts for children with the over $22 thousand raised through community support.

Workers used the money to shop at Meijer and fill carts with special gifts which will be distributed to about 17 children through the Marines’ Toys For Tots program.

“Our employees are awesome, they do such a good job. We go around and we collect items for area businesses. The employees buy raffle tickets – that’s how we make our money and they hope to win something and we hope to gain lots of money for to buy toys,” said Toy Drive Coordinator and Dana employee, Patty Burns.

This is the 29th year Dana has purchased items for Toys for Toys.