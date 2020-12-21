AP-NORC poll: Virus-weary Americans less festive this year

Home for the Holidays

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fewer Americans say they are feeling festive this holiday season as a year marred by a national health crisis and teetering economy comes to an end.

Just 22% of Americans say they feel very or extremely festive this year, down from 49% one year ago. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The survey also finds that some Americans are feeling a bit sadder, lonelier and less grateful than last year.

About 4 in 10 Americans are still intensely worried about the novel coronavirus, and roughly three-quarters are at least somewhat concerned that they or a relative will be infected.

