Angel’s Cafe staff volunteers to help community get a homecooked meal for Thanksgiving

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the 11th year, the Angel’s Cafe in Georgetown Square was open on Thanksgiving to serve the community a homecooked meal.

“This gives up pride and joy to know that we can provide. This is all volunteer. No one has to work at any one moment, and we all choose to work. We love the people, we like seeing the smiles on their faces and knowing that they get a great homecooked meal. [Plus] they get to leave like they’ve been with family,” said Leslie Salas, server at Angel Cafe.

For $12.99, guests were able to get a meal consisting of turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, dressing, cranberry sauce, yams, dinner roll and pie. Dine in and carry-out were available.

Salas said that every holiday, staff members volunteer to make sure that everyone gets a delicious homecooked meal.

For for information on the Angel’s Cafe, visit the restaurant’s Facebook.