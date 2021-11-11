Angel Tree program looking for families to adopt a child this Christmas

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree is asking families to adopt a child in need this Christmas season.

“Every child deserves to experience the joy of Christmas morning. The Salvation Army Angel Tree Program helps provide Christmas gifts for hundreds of thousands of children around the county each year,” the Salvation Army’s website said.

When a child or older adult has been registered and accepted, their Christmas wish list is shared with donors in the community. Once gifts are donated, they are given to families to place under their Christmas tree.

Families or individuals who would like to adopt an Angel can do so by picking up a tag and dropping off gifts at one of the following locations:

Culvers at 6527 W. Jefferson Blvd

Friendly Fox at 4001 S. Wayne Ave

Macy’s at 4201 Coldwater Rd

Mike Thomas Associates at 9601 Coldwater Rd

Milan Center Feed & Grain Inc at 15402 Doty Rd

State Bank at 12832 Coldwater Rd

Walmart at 10105 Lima Rd

Walmart at 5311 Coldwater Rd

Walmart at 10420 Maysville Rd

Walmart at 1710 Apple Glen Blvd

For those wanting to adopt or shop online this holiday season, visit the following locations:

Get a tag is through the online Angel Tree Portal

Shop via the Salvation Army Angel Tree’s Amazon Wish List

Shop via the Salvation Army’s Target Wish List

“Each child is a real child in our community who is hoping to receive a gift for Christmas,” the Salvation Army’s online Angel Tree Portal said. “As we are VERY early in our season, we currently only have those who have pre-registered (the bulk of our children are registered in mid-October.)”

Anyone with questions is asked to contact Timothy Smith at timothy.smith@usc.salvationarmy.org.