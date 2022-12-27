ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — With Christmas now in the rearview mirror, many families with real Christmas trees may be looking for a way to properly dispose of them.

Luckily, the Allen County Department of Environmental Management (ACDEM) is offering families a solution by encouraging residents to donate unwanted trees to ACDEM.

Live trees will not be accepted through normal garbage collections, according to the ACDEM, but families can drop off the trees at six different locations across Allen County:

Fort Wayne City Utilities Biosolids Handling Facility – 6202 Lake Avenue, Fort Wayne

North Highway Department Building – 2234 Carroll Road, Fort Wayne

Metea County Park – 8401 Union Chapel Road, Fort Wayne

Little River Wetlands Project – 5000 Smith Road, Fort Wayne

New Haven Utility Shop – 2201 Summit Street, New Haven

Monroeville Water Works Department – 200 Utility Drive, Monroeville

Residents must remove all decorations prior to recycling, and ACDEM will not be accepting wreaths, garlands and artificial trees.

The deadline to donate recycled trees is Jan. 14.