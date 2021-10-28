7 Halloween safety tips from the Indiana State Police

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With Halloween just days away, the Indiana State Police is offering seven safety tips for parents and children as they prepare to head out for a night of trick-or-treating.

Safety tips:

Know and abide by the appropriate dates and times your local community has established for trick-or-treating.

Make sure that your child has a flashlight, glow stick or reflective material on their costume, so he/she can be seen clearly during the low light hours.

Children should always be accompanied by an adult when trick-or-treating, or at a minimum- use the buddy system, and have a plan if groups get separated (i.e. charged cellphone or ask an adult for help).

Only go trick-or-treating at houses where the front porch light is on.

Children should NEVER enter the house of a stranger.

All treats should be inspected by an adult before being consumed.

And for all motorists- we ask that you slow down and drive with caution in our area neighborhoods. Pay close attention for children that are not paying attention.

For more information on how to protect and keep your child safe, visit the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children website.