2021 Festival of Gingerbread returns for 36th year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 36th annual Festival of Gingerbread is returning to the History Center, located at 302 E. Berry St, on Nov. 26 and runs through Dec. 19.

“With new creations crafted each year by gingerbread artists of all ages and skill levels, this cherished holiday event will continue its tradition of joyful spirit and downtown cheer,” the History Center said.

Admission is $6 for adults age 18-64, $4 for adults age 65 and older, and children age 17 and under are free. The History Center said members also receive free admission. An additional charge for special activities or may apply. Admission also includes the opportunity to visit the entire museum.

Extended hours during the Festival of Gingerbread:

Monday through Thursday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday: noon to 5 p.m.

The History Center will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

To accommodate as many people as possible, the History Center said it will again be offering a “Virtual Gingerbread Tour,” available for purchase through the History Center’s website. This video tour will feature each gingerbread creation and will be available beginning Nov. 26.

During busy times (Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays), the History Center said it is pre-selling tickets in 15 minute staggered tour start times. During these specific times, tickets purchased in advance are required.

Festival of Gingerbread 2021 Events:

Saturday, Nov. 27: noon – 5 p.m. Make & Take: Handprint Reindeer Puppet $1 plus regular museum admission

Sunday, Nov. 28: noon – 5 p.m. Make & Take: Legend of the Gingerbread Ornament $1 plus regular museum admission

Saturday, Dec. 4: noon – 5 p.m. Visit Santa Claus this afternoon at the History Center

Sunday, Dec. 5: noon – 5 p.m. Holiday Storytelling

Saturday, Dec. 11: 8:30 a.m. Gingerbread Pursuit, for more information or to register, go to veepraces.com

Saturday, Dec. 11: noon – 5 p.m. Make & Take: Holiday Cards $1 plus regular museum admission

Sunday, Dec. 12: noon – 5 p.m. Make & Take: Snowflakes $1 plus regular museum admission

Saturday, Dec. 18: noon – 5 p.m. “Science of Sugary Structures” Create your own sturdy (or not so sturdy) edible structure. $3 plus regular museum admission.

Sunday, Dec. 19: noon – 5 p.m. Make & Take: Cookie Decorating Party Decorate gingerbread cookies! $3 plus regular museum admission



On the Night of Lights, Nov. 24, visitors will be able to get a sneak peek at the gingerbread creations from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is $3 per person. The History Center said advanced tickets will be required for the Night of Lights.

Indiana Michigan Power will also sponsor a free night at the Festival on Nov. 30, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The History Center said advanced free tickets will be required for the Free Night, available at fwhistorycenter.org.