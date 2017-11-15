Skip to content
WANE 15
Fort Wayne
14°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
15 Finds Out
Indiana
Crime
Entertainment
National/World
Newsfeed Now
Positively Fort Wayne
Veterans Voices
Gas Gauge
A House Divided
Black History Month
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Traffic
Top Stories
Tesla buys $1.5B in Bitcoin, will accept as payment soon
4 backcountry skiers killed in Utah avalanche
Video
Man killed while filming ‘prank robbery’ video for YouTube
Gallery
Over $300K raised in 2 days for girl critically hurt in crash involving Chiefs coach
Video Center
Newscast Streaming
Live Events Streaming
Weather
WANE 15 Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Webcams
Closings and Delays
Weather Education Worksheets
Sports
High School Sports
Team of the Week
College Sports
Komets
TinCaps
NFL Draft
Mad Ants
The Big Game
Indianapolis Colts
Video Game News
Community Calendar
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle
Destination Indiana
Cooking with Sierra
Two-Minute Money Plan
Medical Minute
Be Loyal Buy Local
Contests
Free Friday
Fun in the Fort
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Lottery
At the Library
Horoscopes
TV Schedule
First Birthdays
Obituaries
Report It
About Us
Contact Us Information
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Holiday Season
NORAD Santa Tracker
Splurged on an expensive gift? Don’t forget to insure it
Postal service expands delivery hours to meet demand
First lady goes with classic, traditional Christmas decor
Survey shows how much consumers expect to spend this holiday season
Video
More Holiday Season Headlines
Macy’s parade rolls on with balloons, bands, security
Video
Video: The Holiday gifts we want
Video
Video: How to protect your credit
Video
Indiana Farm Bureau: Thanksgiving will cost more this year
AAA issues busy Thanksgiving travel forecast
Downtown lit up on annual Night of Lights
Video
Christmas in the Park returns for holiday season
Video
Video: The cost of Thanksgiving dinner
Video
Franciscan Center reaching goal for its annual “Turkey Tuesday”
Indiana DNR offering Black Friday discounts
Trending Stories
Found in a car trunk, rape victim shares story of courage and survival
Video
More light snow on the way with frigid temps staying put
Video
3 years’ probation issued in Puerto Rico cruise ship death
Parkview Health staff shares stories from the front lines of COVID-19
Video
A Positively Fort Wayne offer you can’t refuse: refurbished chairs from the Venice
Video
Don't Miss
Alaska Coast Guard rescues man after bear mauling
Video
Virtual storm spotter training coming soon
Next stop Mars: 3 spacecraft arriving in quick succession
Relive WANE 15’s Adopt-a-Bowl, and check in on the pups 1 year later
Video
Homestead basketball star earns #1 play on SportsCenter Top 10
Watch: The best commercials in Super Bowl history
Video
Joe Pistone, the real Donnie Brasco, talks about risks of infiltrating mob
Video