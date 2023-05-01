Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) announced on Monday that he will not seek reelection for a fourth term next year.

“Serving the people as governor of Washington state has been my greatest honor. During a decade of dynamic change, we’ve made Washington a beacon for progress for the nation. I’m ready to pass the torch,” Inslee said in a statement.

“Now is the time to intensely focus on all we can accomplish in the next year and a half, and I intend to do just that,” he added. “I look forward to continued partnership with legislators and community leaders to address Washington’s homelessness crisis, speed our efforts to expand behavioral health services, continue our fight against climate change, and continue making Washington a beacon of progress for all.”

Inslee took the helm of the Evergreen State in 2013, and under his tenure, has seen it pass a number of liberal pieces of legislation, including measures that bar the sale of certain semi-automatic firearms and stop state patrol from aiding other states in probes related to out-of-state abortion access.

The Washington Democrat ran for president in 2020, making climate change a cornerstone of his campaign. While governor, he helped co-found the U.S. Climate Alliance in 2017; he also signed legislation aiming for 100 percent clean energy in the state by 2045 and to make electric vehicles in the state more affordable.

Before serving as governor in Washington state, he served in Congress between 1993 to 1995 and from 1999 to 2012.

Given the blue state’s leanings, the governor’s mansion is likely to remain in Democratic control.