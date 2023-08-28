Former President Trump will be arraigned next Wednesday in Georgia over charges he and 18 co-defendants sought to overturn the state’s election results.

Trump’s arraignment has been set for 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 6, the first of all the defendants who are charged in a sweeping racketeering case alleging they joined a criminal enterprise bent on keeping Trump in power.

All the defendants’ arraignments were set in 15-minute increments by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee.

At their arraignments, the defendants will formally hear the charges brought against them and enter their pleas. In Trump’s other three criminal cases, he has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Here’s when each defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 6 in the Trump Georgia case: