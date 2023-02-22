Former President Trump blasted the forewoman of the Georgia grand jury investigating his efforts to interfere with the 2020 election results in the state over her “revealing” insights into the grand jury’s recommendations this week.

“This Georgia case is ridiculous, a strictly political continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt of all time. Now you have an extremely energetic young woman, the (get this!) ‘foreperson’ of the Racist D.A.’s Special Grand Jury, going around and doing a Media Tour revealing, incredibly, the Grand Jury’s inner workings & thoughts,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“This is not JUSTICE, this is an illegal Kangaroo Court,” he continued. “Atlanta is leading the Nation in Murder and other Violent Crimes. All I did is make TWO PERFECT PHONE CALLS!!!”

Forewoman Emily Kohrs has been interviewed by multiple media outlets to offer insight into the grand jury’s report, which was partially released last week. She told CNN’s Kate Bolduan on “Erin Burnett OutFront” that it would be a “good assumption” that more than a dozen people will be indicted as a result of the investigation.

“There may be some names on that list that you wouldn’t expect. But the big name that everyone keeps asking me about — I don’t think you will be shocked,” Kohrs said.

Speaking about the people and crimes listed in the report, she told The New York Times that “it is not a short list,” but declined to name those recommended for indictment. Trump’s former attorney Rudy Giuliani and 16 other Republicans who held a meeting to carry out a fake elector plot by voting to certify the election for Trump were among the known targets of the investigation.

The Associated Press first identified Kohrs as the forewoman.

In an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday, reporters told Kohrs that Trump had thanked the grand jury on Truth Social, implying in the post that he had been given “total exoneration.” After hearing that from the reporters, she “rolled her eyes” and “burst out laughing,” according to the report.

New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman, who has frequently covered Trump over the years, critiqued Kohrs’s media appearances, saying on CNN’s “This Morning” on Wednesday that the interviews are “not helpful” for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D), who led the investigation.

“I’ve covered courts on and off for the last 20 years, more than that. I’ve never heard of a grand jury foreperson speaking this way,” Haberman said. “Now, this is a fact-finding grand jury. This is not a charging grand jury. But even still, I’ve never seen anything like it.”

“If I’m the prosecutor, I’m not sure that I want this media tour taking place, because I’m confident that Donald Trump’s lawyers are going to use this, just based on what I was hearing last night from people, to try to argue that this is prejudicial in terms of what she is saying,” she continued.