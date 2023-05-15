The Supreme Court is seen from East Front of the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case on whether Democratic lawmakers should be able to sue to obtain documents related to former President Trump’s former Washington, D.C., hotel.

The hotel documents have largely fallen out of focus in the dispute, as several lawmakers who filed the lawsuit have since left Congress or died, and Democrats obtained many of the requested materials through other means.

But after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit ruled that the lawmakers’ suit could move forward, the Biden administration appealed to the justices and urged them to reverse the decision over concerns about the precedent the decision would set.

The Justice Department raised concerns that the decision could open presidential administrations up to more scrutiny by Congress, even by a political party that is not in power.

“That decision conflicts with this Court’s precedents and contradicts historical practice stretching to the beginning of the Republic. The decision also resolves exceptionally important questions of constitutional law and threatens serious harm to all three branches of the federal government. This Court should grant certiorari and reverse,” the Justice Department wrote in its request.

Democrats have accused the former president of hiding a significant amount of debt during the General Services Administration’s initial bidding process for the hotel. They have also raised concerns about how Trump managed potential conflicts of interest while he served as president, including doing business with foreign governments who stayed at the hotel at the same time they were seeking to influence U.S. foreign policy. Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

