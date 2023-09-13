Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) announced Wednesday he will retire from the Senate at the end of his term, dealing moderate Republicans and those opposed to former President Trump a major blow.

Romney said in a statement that it’s time for a new crop of political leaders to step in.

“I have spent my last 25 years in public service of one kind or another. At the end of another term, I’d be in my mid-eighties,” Romney said in a press release. “Frankly, it’s time for a new generation of leaders. They’re the ones that need to make the decisions that will shape the world they will be living in.”

The decision by Romney, 76, will all but bring his political career to an end, a career that includes his 2012 general election loss to former President Obama, serving a term as governor of Massachusetts and six years representing Utah in the Senate.

His single term in the upper chamber will be widely remembered for his votes to convict Trump in both of his impeachments — the only Senate Republican to have that distinction.

Romney had been weighing a decision on whether to seek a second term for months and had initially said that he would wait until October to announce one way or another.

