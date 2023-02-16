Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) checked into the hospital on Wednesday night to be treated for clinical depression, his office announced on Thursday.

“Last night, Senator John Fetterman checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to receive treatment for clinical depression. While John has experienced depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks,” Adam Jentleson, Fetterman’s chief of staff, said in a statement.

“On Monday, John was evaluated by Dr. Brian P. Monahan, the Attending Physician of the United States Congress. Yesterday, Dr. Monahan recommended inpatient care at Walter Reed. John agreed, and he is receiving treatment on a voluntary basis,” Jentleson said.

According to Jentleson, doctors at Walter Reed “told us that John is getting the care he needs, and will soon be back to himself.”

“I stand by John Fetterman and his family. This a challenge, an unimaginable challenge, that he has faced in life. He deserves the very best in professional care and I’m sure he’ll get it at Walter Reed,” said Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (Ill.).

Asked if Fetterman will be able to serve a full term, Durbin said, “I believe he can.”

“I believe with the proper care, which he will receive, that he’ll be back in our ranks, joining us soon,” he said.

The situation comes a little more than a week after Fetterman was hospitalized after feeling lightheaded during the Senate Democratic retreat.

A Fetterman spokesman said at the time that test results showed no evidence that he suffered a seizure, with tests also showing that he did not suffer a second stroke in less than a year.

He was released from the Washington, D.C., hospital the following day and returned to the Senate on Monday.

The Pennsylvania progressive underwent a procedure shortly after his stroke in May to have a pacemaker implanted.

He also continues to deal with auditory processing issues as a result of that stroke, forcing him to rely on closed captioning in order to converse with other lawmakers.

Fetterman’s desk has been outfitted with a monitor to allow him to follow along with Senate proceedings. The upper chamber’s sergeant-at-arms has also allowed for live audio-to-text transcription for his committees.

“After what he’s been through in the past year, there’s probably no one who wanted to talk about his own health less than John. I’m so proud of him for asking for help and getting the care he needs,” Fetterman’s wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, tweeted on Thursday.

Alexander Bolton contributed. Updated at 3:21 p.m.