Zeb Wise racing towards his future

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – At 17-years-old Zeb Wise is a racing superstar of tomorrow, he’s already been in victory lane 200 plus times in his career.

Over the course of his career there is one victory that stands out more than the rest. Honoring his mentor, the late Bryan Clauson, Wise won the BC39 in Clauson’s old car at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Though Wise won’t be racing anytime soon because of the Corona Virus, he’s keeping the motors running virtually, competing in races online against competitors he’s normally facing in real-life on the dirt track.