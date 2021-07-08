Yoder back in charge for Westview boys basketball program

TOPEKA, Ind. (WANE) – After stepping down as Westview head boys basketball coach just one year ago Rob Yoder is returning to the sideline to lead the Warriors program yet again.

As reported by our news-gathering partners at KPC, Yoder was approved by the school board as the Westview head coach on Thursday. Two weeks ago he took the job on an interim basis after the school parted ways with Ed Bentley after just one season.

Prior to stepping down after the 2019-20 season, Yoder spent 17 years leading the Westview program. Yoder went 303-125 at Westview in his first stint, including a 21-4 mark in his final season that saw the Warriors fall to Churubusco in a 2A sectional semifinal game.

Westview went 16-7 in its lone year under Bentley.